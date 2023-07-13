Thursday, July 13, 2023
Court likely to hear Toshakhana case on daily basis

Agencies
July 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  A local court on Wednes­day again summoned Paki­stan Tahreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) chairman on Thursday in a personal capacity and hint­ed to hear the Toshakhana criminal case on a daily ba­sis. Additional Session Judge Hamayun Dilawar heard the Toshakhana case against for­mer prime minister Imran Khan. Imran’s counsel Barris­ter Gohar Ali Khan submitted a copy of the petition which had been moved to Islam­abad High Court (IHC) chal­lenging the maintainability of the case. The lawyer said that the cause list in IHC had been canceled and prayed the court to fix this case on Satur­day for a hearing. The judge said that the court was ad­journing the case till tomor­row and it would hear the case on a daily basis. The fur­ther hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow wherein the witnesses had also been summoned.

Agencies

