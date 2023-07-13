CTO urges citizens to get driving licence at earliest

MULTAN - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mu­hammad Naeem Shahid said that the process of getting driving li­cence has been made easier and licence branches working round the clock to issue driving licence to citizens at the earliest.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CTO said that driving licence branches set up at Seetal Marri, Khidmat Markiz Qasim Fort and Driving Test Centre Jinnah Park facilitating masses round the clock while a mobile licence van was also tar­geted different areas on daily ba­sis to offer licence to masses at their doorstep.

He said that as per directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, the citizens could get their driv­ing licence from any city of the province.

Muhammad Naeem added that a comprehensive enforcement campaign has been launched by the city traffic police in the city to ensure the implementation of helmet instructions.

He said that the motorcyclists without helmets were being is­sued challans while motorcycles were also being impounded on missing documents. He said that using helmets while riding bikes could protect motorcyclists from major head injuries due to which many people have died in road mishaps.

He said that the CTP has is­sued challans to 15,000 helmet violators during the ongoing crackdown. He urged masses to use helmet in order to prevent mishaps.

30 VEHICLES IMPOUNDED OVER ILLEGAL LPG CYLINDER USE

District administration launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles with illegal LPG cylinders and impounded 30 vehicles.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Rana Mohsin raided a general bus stand and Vehari Chowk and removed il­legal cylinders from the vehicles and took them into custody. A fine of Rs100,000 was also im­posed on violators.

Moshin said that there would be no permission for installing LPG cylinders into vehicles for the safety of the passengers.