DIG Rizvi urges IOs to constitute teams for arrest of inter-provincial criminals

Lahore - DIG Operations Lahore Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has stated that apprehending Proclaimed and Targeted Offenders as well as court absconders is the joint responsibility of SHOs and Incharge Investigations. There is no difference between Operations Wing, Investigation Wing, CIA, AVLS as we all are one unit. There is a dire need that we should stand side by side with each other and make joint efforts for busting the criminals.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with Incharge Investigations in the committee room of Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here today. All Incharges from Investigations wing were present on this occasion. DIG Operations stated that bringing criminals to the book should be our top priority. He further mentioned that true commander is the one who not only motivate his team but also developed trust among them. He stressed upon the IOs to constitute teams for the arrest of inter provincial criminals,
One who performs and one who doesn’t cannot be equal, he added. He further stated that the officer who failed to arrest POs, TOs and CAs has no right to remain in his post. DIG Operations stated that good performance will be rewarded, while stern action will be taken against incompetence. He warned that legal action will be taken against those who involved in malpractice, corruption and irregularities. They further added that obligations should be discharged with honesty for the dignity and honor of the department. The series of meetings with Incharge Investigations will continue in the future as well.