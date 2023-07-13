DIG Rizvi urges IOs to constitute teams for arrest of inter-provincial criminals

Lahore - DIG Operations Lahore Syed Ali Na­sir Rizvi has stated that apprehend­ing Proclaimed and Targeted Offend­ers as well as court absconders is the joint responsibility of SHOs and Incharge Investigations. There is no difference between Operations Wing, Investigation Wing, CIA, AVLS as we all are one unit. There is a dire need that we should stand side by side with each other and make joint efforts for busting the criminals.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with Incharge Investigations in the com­mittee room of Police Lines Qila Guj­jar Singh here today. All Incharges from Investigations wing were pres­ent on this occasion. DIG Operations stated that bringing criminals to the book should be our top priority. He further mentioned that true com­mander is the one who not only mo­tivate his team but also developed trust among them. He stressed upon the IOs to constitute teams for the arrest of inter provincial criminals,

One who performs and one who doesn’t cannot be equal, he added. He further stated that the officer who failed to arrest POs, TOs and CAs has no right to remain in his post. DIG Operations stated that good performance will be reward­ed, while stern action will be taken against incompetence. He warned that legal action will be taken against those who involved in mal­practice, corruption and irregulari­ties. They further added that obli­gations should be discharged with honesty for the dignity and honor of the department. The series of meet­ings with Incharge Investigations will continue in the future as well.