Evacuations underway as floodwater enters 40 villages of Jhang district

Rescue efforts were underway in Jhang district after at least 40 villages were inundated in Chenab river on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also confirmed Chenab river water had entered over 40 villages of Jhang district.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted another spell of monsoon rains from July 13 (today) to 17 in the upper and central parts of the country.

During his visit to various points in district Jhang, CM Naqvi was informed by the irrigation department that more than 40 villages in the district were affected by the inflow of river Chenab water.

Recognising the need for administrative improvements, he emphasised the importance of expediting rescue operations.

"I along with my team , have visited all the flood affected areas of District Jhang today. A lot need to be improved on administrative front. We have ordered to speed up rescue operations and directed DC Jhang to ensure accessibility of rescue teams to all flood affected villages. District administration is responsible for provision of medicines and essential food commodities," the CM said in his tweet.

Nqavi ordered the Faisalabad Commisioner to stay at District Jhang until the situation is neutralised.

"I am monitoring all the rescue operations in all districts of Punjab myself and any laxity from District Administration anywhere in Punjab will not be tolerated," he made it clear in his tweet.

The chief minister issued instructions to the Jhang deputy commissioner to ensure the accessibility of rescue teams to all flood-affected villages.

Naqvi highlighted that the district administration held the responsibility of providing medicines and essential food supplies.