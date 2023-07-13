Five alleged terrorists of banned outfits held

LAHORE - Counter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) Punjab claimed on Wednesday to have ar­rested five suspected terror­ists belong to banned outfits from various parts of the province. According to CTD spokesman, the department conducted 81 intelligence based operations in differ­ent districts of Punjab to avert any untoward incident of terrorism, during which 83 suspected persons were interrogated. Of whom, 5 al­leged terrorists were arrest­ed with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materi­als. The outlaws were identi­fied as Shobin Khan, Bakht Sher, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Safdar and Mu­hammad Khizer belong to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. The arrests were made during intelligence-based opera­tions in Lahore, Bahawalpur and Multan. The CTD recov­ered 500 grams explosives, two detonators, 10 feet safety fuse, a pistol 30 bore, five bullets, 43 pamphlets of the banned organization, 54 stickers, 2 flags, two mobile phones and Rs 11,995 in cash from their possession.

The spokesman said the outlaws had planned to sabotage across the prov­ince and wanted to target important installations and religious places. The po­lice have registered 4 cases against the alleged terrorists in Lahore, Multan and Ba­hawalpur and shifted them to an unknown location. He said that 341 combing operations were also con­ducted during the current week with the help of local police and security agencies, 18549 people were checked, 44 suspects were arrested, 36 FIRs were registered and 9 recoveries were made.