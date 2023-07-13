FM Bilawal raises desecration of Holy Quran issue internationally: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI-Minister for Information Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon Wednesday said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his capacity as a foreign minister of Pakistan has brought the issue of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden to draw the attention of the international community towards the issue.

Bilawal has emphasized the importance of respecting all religions and urged for the sanctity of Islam to be upheld in the same manner, said Memon while speaking at the media corner before the meeting of the Sindh Assembly.

Sharjeel Memon stated that the foreign minister effectively conveyed his commitment to advocating for religious respect worldwide, anticipating the international community to devise a comprehensive action plan on promoting religious tolerance, ensuring that the sentiments of followers of all religions are safeguarded from any form of harm in the future. He mentioned that the Israeli statement has confirmed its alleged support for Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He highlighted a previous incident where the Chairman of PTI supported his Jewish brother-in-law over a candidate of Pakistani origin Sadiq Khan in the election for Mayor of London.

The Sindh Information Minister expressed concern over the recent revelation of connections between certain politicians and Israel, which is a significant matter of concern for the entire Pakistani population.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the development, in light of the Israeli statement, raises alarming implications. He stated that such affiliations of the PTI are potentially perilous and need to be carefully addressed.