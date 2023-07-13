Foreign Office Rebuttal

On Monday, Pakistan’s foreign office pushed back on the comments by Israel during the UNHRC session on the Universal Periodic Report, and called out Israel’s “history of oppression” of Palestine. Given how the overall proceedings of the session went, it is evident that the remarks were motivated by politics and had little to do with the actual content of what was being discussed in the session.

The response from the foreign office came after Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN Adi Farjon said during a sitting of the UN Human Rights Council that the country was deeply concerned about the overall rights situation in Pakistan, and went on to list areas of concern. As Islamabad pointed out in its rebuttal, these remarks were a departure from the overall tone of the session, where several states and civil society organisations commended Pakistan on the progress achieved in promoting human rights, and the council adopted Pakistan’s Universal Periodic Report unanimously.

This is not to say that there are no violations of human rights in Pakistan, and the fact of the matter is that there is a long way for us to go in terms of making the country safe for marginalised groups and minorities. But there has been progress nonetheless, and there is an acknowledgment that there is work to be done. Israel, however, has been a settler-colonial state since its inception, and has continued to oppress and displace Palestinians since 1948. Therefore, given its long and storied track record of blatant oppression, the foreign office is right in saying that Pakistan can certainly do without Israel’s advice on protecting Human Rights.

The timing of these comments is even more interesting, considering how Tel Aviv has been facing criticism from human rights organisations for its excessive use of force in Jenin. In fact, even the UN in a rare condemnation has denounced Israel’s largest military operation in two decades targeting a refugee camp in the West Bank. What Israel terms “self-defence”, has left more than 100 civilians injured, forced thousands to flee, damaged schools and hospitals, and disrupted water and electricity networks. Perhaps the patronage and support that Israel receives from international actors allows it to be so bold when it comes to passing such remarks, but based on its past, and present trajectory, it is perhaps the last country on earth that should be concerning itself with the human rights records of other countries.