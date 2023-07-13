Four hospitals, four OTs, three labs sealed

LAHORE - Punjab Healthcare Commis­sion claimed on Wednesday to have sealed four hospitals,

four operation theatres (OTs) and three laboratories besides suspending indoor services of two more hospi­tals for medical negligence, non-implementation of mini­mum service delivery stan­dards (MSDS) and violation of licensing regulations.

PHC spokesperson said here on Wednesday that dur­ing a special inspection of Shahid General Hospital, Kabirwala district Khanewal, the PHC team sealed its op­eration theatre, treatment area, and rooms of a doctor and a lady health visitor, be­sides suspending its indoor, blood transfusion and surgical services. At the time of visit, no doctor was present, and records regarding the avail­ability of consultants, medical officers (MOs) and staff nurs­es were not made available, whereas only a dispenser was found running the hospital.

Also, patients’ record was unavailable. Taking action on a complaint of a surgical gauze piece left in the abdo­men after appendicectomy at the Rehman Hospital, Dunya­pur district Lodhran, its two OTs, a laboratory and indoor were sealed besides sus­pending its gynecological and blood transfusion services. It was found that there was no proper emergency equipment, record of sterilization and OT disinfection and waste

disposal arrangements be­sides deficient files of consul­tants, MOs and paramedics. In the sealed lab, specialized tests were being performed and reported without a pa­thologist. The administration of the hospital was directed to immediately shift two admit­ted patients to another PHC-qualified hospital for further treatment.

In Bahawalnagar, Nation­al Hospital was completely sealed after a botched-up sur­gery resulted in the amputa­tion of a girl’s arm. Also, four healthcare establishments (HCEs) of Multan – being run by a non-governmental orga­nization Youth Community Development Organisation (YCDO) – were sealed for not complying with the licensing regulations despite repeated warnings in this regard. Resul­tantly, the hospitals had been stopped from providing any kind of healthcare services.

The closed-down HCEs included YCDO Eye General Hospital and Diagnostic Cen­tre, YCDO Idrees Memorial Hospital and Diagnostic Cen­tre and YCDO Hospital and Di­agnostic Centre. Moreover, an OT and a lab were sealed be­sides suspending indoor ser­vices of another YCDO hos­pital. Its administration was directed to immediately shift patients to another hospital. It was also instructed to ap­pear before the Commission for explaining its position re­garding the violations.