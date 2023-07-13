Four hospitals sealed for defying licensing regulations

MULTAN - Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed four hospitals, and three labo­ratories besides suspending indoor ser­vices of two more hospitals for indulging in medical negligence, non-implemen­tation of the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) and violation of the licensing regulations.

In a special inspection of the Shahid General Hospital, Kabirwala, district Khanewal, the PHC team sealed its opera­tion theatre, treatment area, and rooms of a doctor and lady health visitor, besides suspending its indoor, blood transfusion and surgical services. At the time of the visit, no doctor was present, and records regarding the availability of consultants, medical officers (MOs) and staff nurses were not made available, whereas only a dispenser was found running the hospital. Also, patients’ record was unavailable.

While taking action on a complaint of a surgical gauze piece left in the abdomen after appendicectomy at the Rehman Hospital, Dunyapur, district Lodhran, its two OTs, a laboratory and indoor were sealed besides suspending its gynaeco­logical and blood transfusion services.

It was found that there was no proper emergency equipment, the record of ster­ilisation and OT disinfection and waste disposal arrangements besides deficient files of consultants, MOs and paramedics. In the sealed lab, specialised tests were being performed and reported without a pathologist. The administration of the hospital was directed to immediately shift two admitted patients to another PHC-qualified hospital for further treatment.

In Bahawalnagar, the National Hospital was completely sealed after a botched-up surgery resulted in the amputation of a girl’s arm. Also, four healthcare establish­ments (HCEs) of Multan – being run by a non-governmental organisation Youth Community Development Organisation (YCDO) were sealed for not complying with the licensing regulations despite repeated warnings in this regard. Resul­tantly, the hospitals had been stopped from providing any kind of healthcare services. The closed-down HCEs included YCDO Eye General Hospital and Diagnos­tic Centre, YCDO Idrees Memorial Hospi­tal and Diagnostic Centre and YCDO Hos­pital and Diagnostic Centre.

Moreover, an OT and a lab were sealed besides suspending indoor services of an­other YCDO hospital. Its administration was directed to immediately shift patients to another hospital. It was also instructed to appear before the commission for ex­plaining its position regarding the viola­tions, said a press release issued here.

3 MOTORCYCLE LIFTERS ARRESTED

Bohar Gate police have arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered sto­len bikes and mobile phones from their possession during a special operation launched here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Bohar Gate police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Liaqat Ali launched a special operation against the criminals involved in motorcycle theft and mobile phone snatching. The police arrested three criminals Ghulam Jaffar, Tehzeeb and Zaffar Iqbal and recovered one stolen motorcycle, two mobile phones and cash from their possession by tracing four dif­ferent cases from them.