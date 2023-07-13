Govt currently focusing on GCC for attracting investment, NA body told

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan has investment proposals from different countries but currently the government is focusing on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Board of Investment (BOI) was informed by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Board of Investment, that they have investment proposals from many different countries but currently they are focused on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), however, in near future they will consider China and other countries as well.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, MNA. He further informed that their main focus is on agriculture, it, mines & minerals, and energy telecommunication and defense. He further added that Pakistan Army is co-working with them. The Committee appreciated the affiliation and co-working of Special Investment Facilitation Council with Pakistan Army and looks forward for fruitful results.

The representatives of the Ministry of Board of Investment mentioned that currently they are not working on SEZs (Special Economic Zones). The additional secretary, Board of Investment assured the committee that the Ministry will look over this issue. The Committee recommended to add agriculture and livestock, and also to include more sectors such as tourism, education and health in the program of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The additional secretary informed the Committee that the investment policy has been approved. The Committee directed Additional Secretary to submit the Investment Policy to them. Moreover, the Additional Secretary apprised the Committee about Qatari and Saudi Arabian investment, which will be done directly among governments (G to G). Furthermore, the Committee recommended that extra land along with motorways, highways, railway tracks and canals may be given to the farmers so that they may produce vegetables and fruits.

Moreover, the Committee recommended to take Provincial Boards of Investment on board as well. In addition, the Committee recommended to focus on village economy, food and education to boost the creation of new jobs. Further, the Committee recommended to formulate a comprehensive model for the investors. Accordingly, the Committee emphasized on the significance of provision of technical assistance to farmers and why is it necessary to boost the agriculture sector.

Consequently, the Committee suggested that every National Assembly Constituency should have its own Model Village, so that every Member National Assembly should be a representative of the particular Model Village located in his/her National Assembly Constituency. In addition, the Committee gave directions to make arrangements for a Convention Seminar, so that a discussion can be held for the above mentioned Model Village Concept.