Govt saved country from default, says Ahsan Iqbal

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the incumbent government had saved the country from default.

Expressing his thoughts, Iqbal took a swipe at the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying, "The PTI is stubbornly trying to destroy the country. The party is putting the country's future at stake in order to achieve the political gains."

Iqbal emphasised the value of the country's youth, saying, "The youths are the real strength of the country."

Earlier, the planning minister said that government was supporting young people for fast development of the country.

Talking to a private television channel on Sunday, Ahsan Iqbal said that the coalition government has chalked out a plan to help researchers, scholars and young innovative people.

A handsome amount in the shape of funds would be granted to those people having knowledge of modern technology, he said adding that we need to go forward with the help of young innovative brains. The funds, he said would be released to those young persons who could use advance ideas for taking the country forward.