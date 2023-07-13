Govt to complete tenure on Aug 14, PM clears mist

Shehbaz says after assembly dissolution it’s ECP to announce dates for next elections n Launches Pakistan Endowment Fund for Education n Rejects Israel’s remarks on human rights condition in Pakistan n Calls for devising mechanism to lower prices of life-saving drugs.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that their federal government would end on August 14, adding the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will then announce the dates for the next general elections.
"Our government's tenure is going to end in August and I pray that the next elected government should give top priority to the education sector", he said this while addressing the launching ceremony of Pakistan Endowment Fund for Education and with incorporation of computer coding and constitutional studies in the national curriculum here yesterday. The remarks from the premier come a day after his meeting with the chief of the ruling alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, wherein the latter had stressed the need for dissolution of assemblies and holding of general elections on time.
Explaining about the Pakistan Endowment Fund for Education, the PM said that funding for this programme should be enhanced up to Rs140 billion for next 10 years.
The PM expressed his wish to continue this project forever with increased funding to provide opportunities of higher education to maximum deserving students.
He recalled that he, as Chief Minister Punjab, had launched the Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) in 2008 with an annual allocation of Rs 2 billion. The prime minister said over 400,000 students benefited from this Fund who were now serving the country in different professions.
He said promotion of education was not aimed at politics but he considered it as worship.
He vowed to pay special focus on the less developed areas of the country where the young people could not complete their studies due to lack of resources.
Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif distributed the scholarships cheques under the newly launched project among the talented and deserving students.
Earlier, in the day, the prime minister while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of a flyover at Shaheen Chowk on Ninth Avenue here, claimed that not a single corruption scandal has been reported during the current government’s tenure of over one year, rather billions of rupees were saved by reaching big deals such as import of wheat and the agreement of a nuclear power project with China.
“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, if given the mandate in next general elections, would utilize all available resources to bring the country out of economic crisis and take it to the zenith of development and prosperity”, he announced.
He said state of the art technology would be introduced for development in various sectors, including agriculture, energy and industries.
He said the PTI’s Imran Niazi was bent upon ruining the economy as evident from his wilful deviation from the IMF agreement. He wanted the country to default, but with the blessings of Allah Almighty and efforts of the coalition government, such an eventuality was averted, the prime minister added.
The prime minister asked Israel over its statement about internal mattes of Pakistan, saying that “It should look into its own actions”.
“Yesterday, you heard the statement of Israel. Israel has been shedding bloods of innocent Palestinians for the last many years. The innocent Muslims there have been suffering as many children have become orphans. That Israel is now speaking against the May 9 cases in Pakistan,” said the PM, asking Israeli authorities that what they would have done if the similar incidents had taken place there.
“I don’t want to give it any religious colour but you can see the connections of all this. Their religion also does not allow them to shed blood of the innocent people,” said PM Shehbaz, questioning Israeli authorities as to why they felt pain over what happened on May 9.
The incidents of May 9, he said, were so dreadful that the nation could not forget. The PM said that the conspiracy was done to spread anarchy.
Later, addressing the Pharma Export Summit and Awards (PESA-2023) here, the PM stressed for the formulation of a balanced strategy that could lower the pricing formula of life-saving drugs and also ensure growth of the country’s pharmaceutical industry.
He said the government was committed to protecting the poor on one hand besides helping the pharmaceutical sector to thrive.
The event, organized by Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA), gathered corporate heads of national and multinational pharmaceutical companies and pharma experts.
The prime minister said the country’s pharmaceutical industry was playing an important role in meeting the demands of medicine.
He paid tributes to the companies for propelling the export of medicines. Because of the steep rise in the cost of raw materials, he said, the prices of medicine witnessed an upsurge.
He, however, stressed that the situation must not lead to conflict with the production of life-saving drugs.
PM Sharif constituted a committee to resolve the issues and demands of the pharma industry within two weeks.
He hoped that before the completion of the constitutional term of incumbent government, the matters pertaining to the pharma industry would be resolved amicably.