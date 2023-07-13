I am myself monitoring rescue operation for the flood affectees: CM’s tweet

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in his tweet message apprised that according to the report of Irrigation Department River Chenab water has entered into more than 40 villages of Jhang. “I paid a visit to all flood affect­ed areas of district Jhang along with my team today. There is a dire need for improvement at the administra­tive level to ensure relief and reha­bilitation of flood affectees. Order has been issued to the Jhang administra­tion to expedite relief activities. I have directed Deputy Commissioner Jhang to ensure access to the relief teams in all flood affected villages. It is a re­sponsibility of the district administra­tion to ensure provision of medicines and essential edibles in the flood af­fected areas. Direction has been is­sued to Commissioner Faisalabad to remain present in district Jhang till normalization of flood situation. I am myself overseeing rescue operations for the flood affectees in all districts. No negligence will be tolerated in the provision of relief activities.”, he said in his tweet on Wednesday.