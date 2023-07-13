IDB president assures PM Shehbaz of continued support to Pakistan

Islamic Development Bank (IDB) President Dr Sulaiman Al Jasser on Thursday assured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to continue extending financial support to Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation, the IDB president termed Pakistan a brotherly country and vowed to cooperate with it, the PM Office said.

PM Shehbaz thanked the IDB president for giving $1billion to Pakistan and said the received amount also played an important role in finalising the standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The prime minister said that without the IDB’s support, the IMF’s deal with Pakistan’s was difficult to materialise.

He said the IDB was an important partner of Pakistan, which helped it in difficult times.

The prime minister recalled his meeting with Sulaiman Jasser in France, and said Pakistan was keen to further strengthen its partnership with IDB.

He apprised the IDB president of the recently established Special Investment Facilitation Council for the promotion of investment in the country.

The body has been set up to increase investment in various sectors of the country.

The prime minister invited Dr Sulaiman Al Jasser to visit Pakistan.