IMF approves lending $3 billion to stabilise Pakistan’s economy

Executive Board’s approval allows for an immediate disbursement of US$1.2 billion n Remaining amount will be phased over program's duration, subject to two quarterly reviews n IMF board calls Pakistan’s budget for FY2024 a welcome step towards fiscal stabilisation n Admits Pakistan’s economy was hit hard by significant shocks last year n Finance Minister also confirms UAE deposited $1 billion into SBP account.
WASHINGTON, DC/ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday announced that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board had approved the Stand-by Agreement (SBA) for US$3 billion for Pakistan.
“Today, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a 9-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan for an amount of SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion, or 111 percent of quota) to support the authorities’ economic stabilization program,” says a press release issued by the Fund after the board meeting.
It further said the arrangement comes at a challenging economic juncture for Pakistan. A difficult external environment, devastating floods, and policy missteps have led to large fiscal and external deficits, rising inflation, and eroded reserve buffers in FY23.
Pakistan’s new SBA-supported program will provide a policy anchor for addressing domestic and external imbalances and a framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners. The program will focus on (1) implementation of the FY24 budget to facilitate Pakistan’s needed fiscal adjustment and ensure debt sustainability, while protecting critical social spending; (2) a return to a market-determined exchange rate and proper FX market functioning to absorb external shocks and eliminate FX shortages; (3) an appropriately tight monetary policy aimed at disinflation; and (4) further progress on structural reforms, particularly with regard to energy sector viability, SOE governance, and climate resilience.
The Executive Board’s approval allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR894 million (or about US$1.2 billion). The remaining amount will be phased over the program’s duration, subject to two quarterly reviews.
Following the Executive Board discussion, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director and Chair, made the following statement:
“Pakistan’s economy was hit hard by significant shocks last year, notably the spillovers from the severe impacts of floods, the large volatility in commodity prices, and the tightening of external and domestic financing conditions. These factors together with uneven policy implementation under the EFF combined to halt the post-pandemic recovery, sharply increase inflation, and significantly depleted internal and external buffers. The authorities’ new Stand-By Arrangement, implemented faithfully, offers Pakistan an opportunity to regain macroeconomic stability and address these imbalances through consistent policy implementation.”
“The authorities’ FY24 budget, which targets a modest primary surplus, is a welcome step toward fiscal stabilization. The anticipated improvement in tax revenues is critical to strengthen public finances, and to eventually create the fiscal space needed to bolster social and development spending. Maintaining discipline over non-critical primary expenditure will be essential to support budget execution within the envisaged envelope. In parallel, the authorities urgently need to strengthen energy sector viability by aligning tariffs with costs, reforming the sectors cost base, and better-targeting power subsidies. Looking beyond this fiscal year, enhanced efforts to expand the tax base and improve public financial management, including in the delivery of quality infrastructure, are needed and increase progressivity and efficiency.”
“The recent increase in the policy rate by the SBP is appropriate given the very high inflationary pressures, which disproportionately impact the most vulnerable. A continued tight, proactive, and data-driven monetary policy is warranted going forward. A market-determined exchange rate is also critical to absorbing external shocks, reducing external imbalances, and restoring growth, competitiveness, and buffers. Close oversight of the banking system and decisive action to address undercapitalized financial institutions would support financial stability.”
“Accelerating structural reforms to build climate resilience, enhance safety nets, strengthen governance, including of state-owned enterprises, and improve the business environment by creating a level-playing-field for investment and trade are necessary for job creation and raising inclusive growth.”
The revival of the IMF programme would provide more than one billion dollars inflows to Pakistan but it would also pave the way for getting funds from other bilateral and multilateral sources to increase its foreign exchange reserves. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has claimed that the country’s foreign exchange reserves would reach to $15 billion by the end of the current month after receiving $5 billion to $6 billion inflows from friendly countries and multilateral sources. Pakistan had already received three billion dollars from Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in last two days.
The government is expecting $1.1 billion from the IMF in next few days. Meanwhile, the government is ecpecting $1 billion from Islamic Development Bank, $450 million from the World Bank and $250 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment within the ongoing month. All these inflows, if materialized, would improve the country’s foreign exchange reserves and the rupee will likely remain strong and stable.
‘ONE BILLION DOLLARS FROM UNITED ARAB EMIRATES’
A day after receiving two billion dollars from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan on Wednesday has received one billion dollars from United Arab Emirates (UAE) that would further increase the country’s foreign exchange reserves. In a televised address, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan received $1 billion from the UAE. “We have received $1 billion from the UAE. The UAE has deposited the amount into the State Bank account,” the Finance Minister said.
Later, in a tweet he said, “State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received today a deposit of $1 billion from United Arab Emirates. This inflow has further increased forex reserves held by SBP and will accordingly be reflected in the forex reserves position for the week ending 14July2023”.
On behalf of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir and the people of Pakistan, the federal minister extended “heartfelt thanks to the leadership of United Arab Emirates for their great gesture and support by placing said deposit of $1 billion with State Bank of Pakistan!”
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed gratitude saying: “Grateful to my dear brother, H.H. Mohamed Bin Zayed, President of the UAE, for the deposit of $1 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan. As a time-tested friend & brotherly country, the UAE has always come forward to support Pakistan.” The prime minister said Pakistan “deeply acknowledge this kind gesture & consider it critical to our efforts to stabilize the economy”.
Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan has received much needed $2 billion from Saudi Arabia. The inflow of dollars from Saudi Arabia and UAE would increase the country’s overall foreign exchange reserves to $12.67 billion from existing $9.67 billion.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the approval of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Executive Board for a Stand-by Agreement of $3 billion, a little while ago, was a major step forward in the government’s efforts to stabilise the economy and achieve macroeconomic stability.
On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the agreement would bolster Pakistan’s economic position to overcome immediate- to medium-term economic challenges, giving the next government the fiscal space to chart the way forward.
He further said that the milestone, which was achieved against the heaviest of odds and against seemingly impossible deadline, could not have been possible without excellent team effort.
The prime minister commended Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team at the Ministry of Finance for their hard work. He also conveyed his special thanks to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and her team for their support and cooperation.
Referring to the stand-by agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that it was all because of the prayers of the people and now the country would resume its journey of development and prosperity.
Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of a flyover here at Shaheen Chowk on Ninth Avenue; he said it was not an easy task as the PML-N and its coalition partners put their politics at stake by taking tough economic decisions to save the country from default, he added.
Pakistan, he said, would now stand on its own feet. “We will promote agriculture, information technology and other sectors. Pakistan will not only shed the debt burden but also emerge as a powerful country very soon.” Regarding Saudi Arabia’s $2 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan, the prime minister gave the entire credit to army chief General Asim Munir, saying this happened “purely due to his untiring efforts”.