IPH organising webinar on dengue control today

LAHORE - An International Seminar/Webinar on Anti-Den­gue measures organized by the Institute of Pub­lic Health will be held on Thursday, July 13, in the institute’s auditorium. This was informed by Dean Professor Dr. Zarfashan Tahir in a statement issued here on Wednesday, terming the organiza­tion of the International Seminar on Dengue Con­trol from the platform of the Institute as a historic milestone. She said that due to the mutual efforts of the government, institute administration and faculty, IPH had become a vibrant and active insti­tution in a very short span of time and performing its due role in improving public health, disease prevention and public awareness.

For this purpose, support and collaboration had been done with the World Health Organization and world famous universities and the international seminar/webinar being held on Thursday was a proof of this collaboration. She said that the IPH was providing good health managers for the coun­try’s hospitals, it would make its role more effec­tive in disease prevention. Dr. Zarfashan added that discussions with international experts during the seminar/ webinar against dengue would help control the virus at the local level and it would help to make the anti dengue measures more effective. The seminar would be presided over by the Provin­cial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Professor Javed Akram.

Chairman Board of Management IPH and for­mer governor Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, high ranking officials of Health Department, medical experts, public health experts will participate in the seminar. While professors and vector control experts from the universities and institutions of America, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore will participate in the discussion through webinar (online) and provide awareness about the latest strategies for dengue prevention. The theme of the seminar is “Global New Initiatives of Dangue and Situation in Pakistan”. In the seminar, Health Minister Professor Javed Akram, Secretary Ali Jan Khan, representatives of Dengue Control Program and DEAG will shed light on dengue control mea­sures at the government level, arrangements for treatment of patients in the hospitals.