Israel has no right to lecture Pakistan on HRs: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Pe­troleum Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said Israel had no right to lecture any country on human rights violations as it was itself involved in the genocide of thousands of innocent Palestinians. “Israel’s com­ments in favour of the PTI have raised eyebrows. It is pertinent to understand, who is saying what and why?” the minister said while addressing a press conference here. He said that the comments of Israel regarding human rights violations in Pakistan were tantamount to defending the des­ecration of the country’s martyrs who laid their lives for the defence of their beloved country.

Israel which was the symbol of barbarianism in the world had intervened in the internal mat­ters of Pakistan for the very first time, the minis­ter said and further questioned, “Why did Israel think about human rights violations in Pakistan after May 9?” It was surprising that Israel’s com­ments come in favour of PTI, a party, which in­stigated, planned and carried out violent attacks against state institutions and buildings on May 9, he said. Israel’s narrative on human rights vio­lations regarding Pakistan on international fora was an attempt to make an impression that the arsons of May 9 were just an internal political matter of the country, Musadik Said.