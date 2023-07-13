Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party unveils election symbol

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has finalised ‘eagle’ as its election symbol for the upcoming general polls.

In a statement, IPP Central Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan confirmed that the party has finalised the election symbol.

IPP has officially requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the allocation of the eagle symbol, she said.

The party will submit its application for symbol allotment concurrently with its registration process, said Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Earlier, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Central Secretary Information of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), ruled out ‘electoral alliance’ with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that her party cannot bear the latter’s burden.

Firdous Ashiq Awan noted that the country was currently facing a constitutional crisis, saying that the only way out was ‘immediate and transparent’ general elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that seasoned politician Jahangir Tareen launched the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party last month.