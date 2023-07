Ministry of Information Technology has embarked on two significant projects worth sixty-nine point eight billion rupees to bolster connectivity in Balochistan province.

Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque and Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch jointly initiated the execution of these projects in Islamabad today.

On the occasion, Amin-ul-Haque said the projects will be completed in eighteen months with funding from the Universal Service Fund through Ufone.