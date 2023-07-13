Thursday, July 13, 2023
Joint efforts stressed to maintain peace during Muharram in DIK

APP
July 13, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul Islam on Wednesday underlined the need for making joint efforts to maintain peace and harmony during holy month of Muharram.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of peace jirga to review the arrangements and security situation in connection with Muharram.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, Station Commander Brig Rashid, Regional Police Officer Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, religious scholars, members of peace committee besides officials of other relevant departments.

The commissioner said that collective efforts would be made to maintain peace and security during the holy month by ensuring cooperation and consultation of the peace committee, Police Department, Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies. He said the administration was using all resources to ensure effective arrangements in connection with Muharram and all relevant departments were performing their duties efficiently.

APP

