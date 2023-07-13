Kasur villagers flee floods as water level rises in River Sutlej

KASUR/ISLAMABAD - Several villages in Kasur district were inundated as water lev­el in River Sutlej is rising con­stantly, officials said Wednes­day. Rescue teams were seen busy in shifted people residing in catchment areas of River Sut­lej. The teams have so far shift­ed 200 people marooned in floodwater to safer places.

A Rescue-1122 spokes­man told reporters that res­cue teams equipped with 27 boats had been deputed at 10 locations of the flood hit areas which were shifted people to safer places. He said that wa­ter flow in River Sutlej at Gan­da Singhwala was recorded 70,000 cusecs and the level was rising.

The National Disaster Man­agement Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday issued an ad­visory alert for the provincial departments to ensure proper protective measures amid me­dium to high-level flood fore­cast in River Sutlej.

According to the NDMA, during the next 24-48 hours, a medium to high level of flood was expected in Ganda Singhwala in the area along River Sutlej, and adjoining low-lying areas may come under the influence of the possible impacts.

Moreover, it said there was a possibility of heavy rain with strong winds, and thunder­storms in different cities of the country.

There would be a risk of floods in low-lying areas and landslides in the mountainous areas, strong winds and thun­derstorms can damage weak and dilapidated power poles, solar panels, billboards, tall trees or structures under con­struction, it said.

The safety measures includ­ed that the district admin­istration should ensure the provision of emergency per­sonnel and machinery in­cluding dewatering pumps in flood-prone areas, to main­tain the flow of traffic, the ad­ministration should ensure a parallel traffic plan during drainage operation from un­derpasses and low roads, en­sure the completion of stock taking by the concerned dis­trict administration.

The administration of the flood-prone areas should con­tinue monitoring the sensitive areas, especially at the river Chenab’s Trimmu and the Ravi River’s Jassar areas until July 20th.

The Provincial Disaster Man­agement Authority (PDMA) Punjab should ensure timely evacuation of the residents of the low-lying areas around the Rivers Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and its associated canals.

The Rescue services, armed forces, and NGOs active in the respective areas should be ready to ensure emergency per­sonnel, machinery and quick re­sponse in emergency situations