KIM delegation visits Safe City Islamabad

Islamabad-A delegation of Karachi Institute of Management, consisting of 33rd Senior Management Course participants visited Wednesday the Safe City Islamabad to gain insights into the operations and significance of the state-of-the-art surveillance system.

Following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the delegation was welcomed by the CPO Traffic/ Safe City, who briefed them with a comprehensive understanding of the various features and utilities of the Safe City Islamabad surveillance system.

The briefing included an in-depth introduction to the cutting-edge technologies employed by Safe City Islamabad, such as Pukar 15, Crime Mapping, Brief Cam, e-Challan, Wireless Control, Traffic Control, and FM 92.4.

He said that, the safe city Islamabad’s modern technology-enabled cameras are playing a crucial role in the city’s security, crime prevention and protection of citizens’ lives and property. He further briefed the delegation that Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, after assuming office, extended the coverage of the Safe City Project to different areas of the city and an additionally 10% has been added in it, on the special interest and orders of the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan.

The centralized system of Safe City Islamabad was also linked to important commercial centers, buildings, metro-buses, toll plazas and private housing societies, including different areas of the city. Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city, which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements, he added.

The delegation expressed their admiration and appreciation for the relentless efforts of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and his dedicated team in establishing and maintaining Safe City Islamabad.