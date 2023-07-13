KMC sets up rain emergency cell for monsoon  

KARACHI - Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has established a rain emergency cell at KMC Sports Complex for monsoon rains that will work 24 hours including holidays and will remain active until the end of the rain emergency situation. The cell is set up on the directives of the Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said a spokesperson of the KMC on Wednesday. In connection with the emergency cell, the deployment of officers from various departments has been in shifts at the control room established at KMC Sports Complex. The first shift is from 08 a.m to 04 p.m in which Director Tehsin-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director Muhammad Saleem, Clerk Farrukh and Workman Muhammad Faisal have been deputed. The second shift is from 04 pm to 12 am in which Additional Director Javed Mustafa, Deputy Director Sajid Nazir, Superintendent Vaccination Abdul Basit and Assistant Director Naseem ul Ghani have been deputed. While the third shift is from 12 am to 08 am in which Director Muhammad Amin, Deputy Director Salim Abdullah, Deputy Director Muhammad Asif and Clerk Abdul Mannan have been deputed for duty in the KMC Sports Complex.