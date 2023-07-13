Korean company to collaborate to establish Soya Bean Research and Development Center

RAWALPINDI - The Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Oaks CAF Korean Company will collaborate to establish Soya Bean Research & Development Center, drone training and Korean language institutes at PMAS-AAUR.

It was discussed in a meeting of the Korean team led by Ms Seo Jung Oak, Kim Hyun Joong and Lee JaeHo from Korean Company with PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. M. Naeem, Prof. Dr. Arfan Yousaf (Dean, FV&AS), Prof. Dr. M. Ansar (Chairman Agronomy), Dr. Naveed Tahir and Dr. Saqib Majeed (Director External Linkages) at PMAS-AAUR on Wednesday.

The Korean delegation also donated drone to University. This drone technology is used to spray fertilizers & pesticides on crops and will be used for training purposes.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem briefed the Oak CAF on Arid varsity academic, research, extension services and training programmes. He also discussed the areas of collaboration and enhancing cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

He said that through this collaboration both organizations will benefit from each other’s experiences. He said that Pakistan is blessed with tremendous resources that need to be explored and PMAS-AAUR is making all its efforts to enhance the agricultural productivity in the form of trained manpower, research and commercialization of innovative products and ideas

A two-day international hands-on training on drone assembling and piloting was jointly organized Onnuri Serial Vehicle Company, South Korea and Center for Precision Agriculture.

During the training, participants from Arid University and NARC received 15 hour training on multi-rotor systems and took part in discussions on the safety measures required before and during drone flight.

The training was completed by detailed analysis of identifying the most appropriate type of drone for spraying. In the concluding session, Prof. Dr Muhammad Naeem, Vice Chancellor along with South Korean delegates distributed the certificates to the participants.