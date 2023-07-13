Landmark Agreement

The Indus Motor Company (IMC) achieved a significant milestone after signing an agreement for the export of high-quality auto parts with Toyota Egypt. The fact that IMF is the sole assembler of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan helped facilitate this deal but its importance for the automotive industry cannot be overlooked. Having witnessed continuous downturns and a year-on-year sales decline of 58 percent in the current fiscal year, this news provides new hope for the struggling industry.

IMC has assumed a prominent position in the automotive industry and with this new deal with Toyota Egypt, its role is likely to increase. This is the first time any local auto-manufacturer has entered the global supply chain, and established itself to be competent enough to meet international standards. The exact nature of the exchange, and particular products that will be exported, is still unknown but it has definitely paved a path for other local manufacturers. When the first consignment of semi-processed raw materials to Egypt, the routine and procedure will be established and other local companies can follow suit and create new opportunities for the industry altogether.

The automotive industry itself has barely been scraping through in the last few years. Sales have declined heavily due to escalating car prices, expensive auto financing, rising interest rates, low purchasing power and expensive equipment. While most of these problems will not be directly impacted by this agreement, it will aid the industry by bringing in more revenue and expanding the market size. The idea is to take steps that account for a prosperous long-term future and this deal is just the beginning. What IMC must focus on is meeting international standards for auto parts so that it can compete with foreign companies and improve the competitiveness of the market domestically. Slowly and surely, we are promoting economic growth and the hope is that this continues to build.