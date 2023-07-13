Langrial, Awn resign as PM's aides

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leaders Nauman Langrial and Awn Chaudhry on Thursday resigned from their positions as the prime minister's special aides in line with the party's commitment.

Last month, the IPP president directed party members Noman Langrial and Awn Chaudhry to resign from cabinet. He said the party had no relation with the PDM-led government, adding that Langrial and Chaudhry were independent members of the cabinet. “The IPP will contest election separately,” he added.

The IPP had decided to contest the general election on eagle's symbol, said party's Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

In a statement on Thursday, she said an application would be submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the registration of party symbol this week.

The electoral watchdog had earlier sought applications from the eligible political parties to obtain election symbols.