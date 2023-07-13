Thursday, July 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Largest seizure of smuggled vapes from Karachi  

STAFF REPORT
July 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - The Pakistan Customs authorities on Wednesday made the largest-ever seizure of smuggled vape from a building at Shahrah-e-Faisal.  According to Director Anti-Smuggling Organization of Pakistan Customs Inam Wazir, the Customs officials raided a building at Shahrah-e-Faisal on a tip-off and recovered approximately 20,088 pieces of assorted smuggled vapes, 1,378 kg accessories of vape and 578 liters vape flavor. The approximate value of the seized items was Rs.90 million. The owners/possessors could not produce any documents showing the legal import of these goods accordingly they were arrested. During the preliminary investigation, the arrested informed about the channels through which these smuggled vapes were acquired. An FIR had been lodged and further investigations were underway to reach out and arrest all the accomplices.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1689139215.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023