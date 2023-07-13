Listening to others

Last week, I wrote about our lack of ability and willingness to listen to the views of people that we disagree with. We may say that we are right and that there is no need to listen to others, and we are not going to change opinion anyway. True, it is important to stand up for own views and opinions. At the same time, we must be willing to listen to those who have other opinions, since they may teach us new things.

Nowadays, we also focus on how we can speak, write and behave so that others can learn from us, on social media, Internet, or through other channels, even if we know that we often push people away from us rather than drawing them closer to us so that we could exchange views and be enriched. And then, wouldn’t it be boring if we only talked to people we agree with, not adding new aspects to own views, and not being challenged and thus deepen own views?

Often when we want people to listen to us, it is because we think we have something to share with others, not to criticise them but rather to give them something we think is good for them. Missionaries have such attitudes when they preach and share their religion and faith with others. They feel they have a gift that others may benefit from – in this life and the hereafter. When doing so, missionaries will also learn about the faith of the others, adding new dimensions to their own doctrines, dogmas and traditions, done cautiously, because religion is always sacred.

Sometimes, we see that people behave in inconsiderate and insulting ways to believers in other religions than our own. When this is done purposely, it is sad and serious. In such cases, we should speak back and defend those whose religion is attacked. We should also pray for those who insult others, and recommend dialogues, if possible. I believe the recent burnings of the Quran in Sweden have reached a level that everyone sees is wrong, and now people demonstrate to make it illegal. That will help, but it is the first step only, because further dialogue and communication must follow.

In the West today, countries have become multi-cultural and multi-religious in a short time and people have not quite been able to learn how to think about each other and how to behave towards people of different faiths and values. My home country, Norway, and the neighbouring countries of Sweden and Denmark were homogenous until a couple of generations ago. They were not entirely isolated and sheltered from the outside world because people were seafaring people; many also had relatives in America and some other places since the beginning and middle of the 1800s when poor Scandinavians had emigrated due to poverty and sometimes also religious intolerance at home. Norway was also a sending country of missionaries, who then would come home and talk about the countries they carried out social and religious work. Interestingly, today there are preachers from some of those countries in Africa and Asia who carry out similar work in Norway and elsewhere in Europe. Muslim immigrants certainly widen the views of the indigenous people. Thus, the Scandinavians have known quite a bit about the wide world for long. Yet, it is only in the last fifty or sixty years that sizeable numbers of people from far-away countries and continents have settled there. We should also be aware of the fact that people who travel as missionaries, aid workers and diplomats, come with and upper-hand and may not quite be open to learn – and seamen only visit port cities for short times almost just in similar ways as tourists.

Today, up to twenty percent of the populations in Norway, Sweden and Denmark are made up of immigrants, with about half of them from far-away countries. We should also be aware as time goes by, immigrants from Pakistan and elsewhere, who came in from the late 1960s and their children and grandchildren, are now not quite immigrants any longer. They are ‘New Norwegians’, speaking the Scandinavian languages with the same accent as the indigenous people, having gone to the same government schools and universities, and often having done better at exams than the indigenous people.

People have begun to appreciate the multi-cultural and multi-religious ‘New Norway’. Instead of talking about the problems of the immigrants and lack of integration, indigenous Norwegians and other immigrants who have come later, have begun to see the ‘New Norwegians’ in a positive light. The diverse cultural, religious and ethnic populations make the countries different than before, but also stronger and better. True, some would be nostalgic and say that things were better before, but that is futile since the clock cannot be put back. Besides, maybe the Norwegians were not as homogenous in the past as we think, and even people in small towns and remote villages can be international and open-minded, not only those in big cities, who may actually sometimes live in more sheltered communities.

When I above said that we don’t listen enough to each other, I believe the success stories of many immigrants in Norway and the other Scandinavian countries often prove the opposite; the newcomers and the indigenous people do actually listen to each other. True, some immigrants and smaller groups of indigenous people have difficulties fitting into and succeeding, especially those with low incomes and other challenges. Often, that is not their own fault, but caused mainly by the surroundings and circumstances. Thus, I believe the big picture remains more positive than we think and the media the shows. Sad stories about Quran burnings and other such actions are rather incitement to conflict and unrest by tiny minorities. Without the immigrants, the Scandinavian countries would have been less successful than they are, and there is more harmony than conflict between newcomers and indigenous groups than we think, including between people of different religions. We must talk more about the strength and richness that come from cultural and religious diversity.

Yet, it is also true that some countries and cities within the countries have greater difficulties with integration of the newcomers than others, usually caused by large groups of immigrants have become economic under-classes, such as in some areas of France, and also in ‘challenged areas’ in suburbs of some Swedish cities. Better integration policies must be implemented, especially better education and work opportunities of immigrants and locals. It is important to stress that fairer economic policies must be implemented soonest, so that all can have hopes for a good life. Those who are challenged must be invited into the process. The problems are caused by heavy-handed and thoughtless policies, implemented by arrogant French and Swedish politicians and civil servants, not by the immigrants and other poor people. If all people are included in the new policies and plans, the conflicts and extreme manifestations will be solved, but it may take some years, even decades. But I believe that people are open to change and want to contribute to a better future; people want to be seen and be allowed to contribute, not to be destructive. Let us think and talk about this also in Pakistan now during the time of school holidays and general vacation time, when relatives come from abroad or from towns and villages within the country. We have great opportunities to learn and listen, become more open-minded and tolerant, even showing way to people in foreign countries.