Mainly hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Potohar region, north and northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-three Gilgit and Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind thundershower is expected in Jammu, Leh, Shopian and Baramula while cloudly weather with chances of rain wind thundershower in Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Anantnag and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade, Srinagar nineteen, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh twelve, Pulwama and Baramulla eighteen degree centigrade.