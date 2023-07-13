Thursday, July 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mainly hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
8:14 AM | July 13, 2023
National

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.     

However, rain-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Potohar region, north and northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-six, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-three Gilgit and Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied  Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind thundershower is expected in Jammu, Leh, Shopian and Baramula while cloudly weather with chances of rain wind thundershower in Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Anantnag and Shopian seventeen degree centigrade, Srinagar nineteen, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh twelve, Pulwama and Baramulla eighteen  degree centigrade. 

Hong Kong to ban seafood imports from Japan if it releases radioactive water

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1689218709.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023