Marriyum inaugurates 12 new studios at Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcast­ing Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday in­augurated 12 new studios which were set up on modern lines at Radio Pakistan under a reform agenda initiated 14 months ago by the incum­bent govt after coming into power.

On her arrival at Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Director General Tahir Hassan along with its staff accorded a warm wel­come to the minister. She was accom­panied by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan. The minister told the reporters that the present government rolled out a re­form programme to upgrade and digi­tize the Radio Pakistan on war footing soon after assuming the power. She said a comprehensive business plan had been worked out to transform the Radio Pakistan into a financially vi­able organization. “New studios have been established at the Radio Paki­stan which I visited today for review­ing its efficiency,” she added.

The studios, she added, were meant for round the clock sports transmis­sion of Radio Pakistan FM at 94 fre­quency, broadcast of programmes in 11 regional languages, dedicated plat­form for discussing environmental challenges and highlight the country’s biodiversity, wildlife, water manage­ment, forest conservation and manage­ment. Dedicated studios for dissemi­nating technology related content to the masses, broadcasting moral drama reel live and airing 24-hour music transmission also included in the ini­tiative, she said, adding a world service was also launched to provide all sort of news, culture and heritage related con­tent to the overseas Pakistanis.