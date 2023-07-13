Maternal Mortality

Pakistan has been ranked third among the top 10 countries with the largest number of maternal deaths, neonatal mortality, and stillbirths in 2020, according to a report published by three specialised UN agencies. In Pakistan alone, there were 10,000 maternal deaths in 2020; 207,000 stillbirths; and 257,000 neonatal deaths. The report highlights the adverse effects of natural disasters and humanitarian crises on maternal and perinatal healthcare, which were not always prioritised at the service delivery level. During Covid-19, the number of antenatal care visits, facility births, and postnatal care declined. However, Pakistan has developed policies, guidelines, and plans to ensure the continuity of essential health services.

Maternal care in Pakistan, at its core, suffers greatly from ignorance especially in the tribal and rural belts. There is a need to increase awareness amongst women and the general public at large regarding the importance of maternal healthcare and the availability of related services. This could be done through community awareness campaigns, mobile clinics, and educational programmes.

The government must prioritise maternal and perinatal health at the national and sub-national levels. This can be done by increasing the budget allocation for maternal healthcare services, improving access to medical aid in rural areas, and offering incentives to healthcare professionals to work in remote areas. While such incentives do exist on a more general note, they should be made more specific to the issue at hand. Providing greater incentives to female doctors must be made a priority to fit into the social landscape.

Thirdly, there is a need to bridge the quality gap between healthcare services offered in urban and rural areas. This can be achieved by improving the infrastructure of healthcare facilities in rural areas, providing training to healthcare professionals, and ensuring the availability of essential medical equipment. Rural areas often have an abnormally large doctor-to-population ratio as well.

Improving maternal health in Pakistan requires a multi-faceted approach that involves increasing awareness, prioritising maternal healthcare, bridging the quality gap, investing in sustainable measures, and prioritising maternal and newborn health targets. With concerted efforts and a sustained focus on these solutions, Pakistan can improve its maternal health outcomes and ensure that all women have access to safe and high-quality maternal healthcare services.