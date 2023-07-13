May 9 mayhem culprits to be taught lesson in general elections: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednes­day said the people of Pakistan would bring the May 9 violence culprits to justice and teach them a lesson in the General Elections through voting.

The minister during a news confer­ence here said, Israel’s statement on human rights situation in Pakistan was to overshadow the May 9 cul­prits, who had been trying to bring the country to doom since they came into power after the elections 2018.

Khan said the Foreign office had strongly and aptly condemned Is­rael’s statement on human rights situation in Pakistan. “Pakistan has never recognized Israel and it can be seen on Pakistan’s passport as through it a Pakistani can travel to all countries but not Israel. We have showed solidarity with our Pal­estinian brothers and sisters,” he said. He was of the view that after the 2018 General Elections, voices were being echoed to recognize Is­rael and this came from the same political party (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI) which was involved in the horrific incidents.

“We can easily see who benefitted from May 9 incidents and who suf­fered loss. A sickening campaign was run against the Pakistan Army and Martyrs on social media. Same type of drive was run against the Martyrs when a Pakistan Army helicopter was crashed during flood response,” he said. Dastgir said everyone clearly knew who was separating and de­stroying the country and was in­volved in de-seating Former Primer Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.