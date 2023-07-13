Thursday, July 13, 2023
Meeting held to review arrangements for Moharram-ul-Haram

Staff Reporter
July 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR   -   A meeting was held under the chairman­ship of Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the com­mittee room of his office to review the arrangements for Moharram-ul-Haram. DC Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmad Bhatti, DC Bahawal­nagar Zulfikar Ahmed Bha­wan, District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas, District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan, DPO Bahawal­nagar and members of the Divisional Peace Commit­tee participated through video link. DC Zaheer An­war Jappa said that the arrangements for Majalis and processions should be completed on time. He said that the scheduled routes and timings should be en­sured. He said that control rooms are established at the district level. Deputy commissioners and DPOs of the districts informed the meeting about their respective districts’ admin­istrative and security ar­rangements.

Staff Reporter

