MoU signed between InfraZamin Pakistan, Sindh govt

LAHORE-Public Private Partnership Unit, Government of Sindh (PPPU) and InfraZamin Pakistan Limited (IZP), have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide local currency guarantee solutions for infrastructure projects in Sindh under the public-private partnership mode. The aim of this collaboration is to foster economic and social development activities by offering a credit guarantee facility.

The signing ceremony, chaired by Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Investment Department and PPP Projects, was attended by officials and dignitaries from the public and private sectors. Assad Zamin, Director General of PPPU, and Ms Maheen Rehman, CEO of IZP, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

The collaboration between PPPU and IZP is poised to generate mutual benefits for all stakeholders, while fostering an investment-friendly climate in Sindh. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in ensuring financial inclusion and revitalizing overlooked sectors, with a special emphasis on the PPP projects in technological innovation, waste water treatments sectors, and modernization of overall Sindh’s infrastructure. Ultimately, this initiative aims to pave the path for comprehensive economic growth across Pakistan.