NA farewell session likely next week, says Abbasi

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi has said that the government has planned to summon the farewell session of the current National Assembly in a week.
“The last session of 15th national assembly will be summoned in a week to pass some pending legislation,” said Abbasi while talking to The Nation here yesterday.
He said that this last session of the National Assembly will be in two parts. In the first part, he said, the treasury benches will pass pending legislation and the second session will be specified as farewell sittings, said the minister.
Abbasi said that the government would also discuss the matter related to the electoral reforms in the upcoming session. In the farewell, the lawmakers from all parties will make speeches and also speak on point of orders.