Thursday, July 13, 2023
NA farewell session likely next week, says Abbasi

NA farewell session likely next week, says Abbasi
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
July 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi has said that the government has planned to summon the farewell session of the current Na­tional Assembly in a week.

“The last session of 15th national assembly will be summoned in a week to pass some pending legislation,” said Abbasi while talking to The Na­tion here yesterday.

He said that this last session of the National As­sembly will be in two parts. In the first part, he said, the treasury benches will pass pending leg­islation and the second session will be specified as farewell sittings, said the minister.

Abbasi said that the government would also dis­cuss the matter related to the electoral reforms in the upcoming session. In the farewell, the lawmak­ers from all parties will make speeches and also speak on point of orders.

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

