National Council for Homeopathy calls for establishing research center

ISLAMABAD - President of the National Council for Homeopathy, Rao Ghulam Murtaza emphasized the urgent need to establish a research center for homeopathic treatment which will further enhance the potential of alternative medicine.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Murtaza said that according to World Health Organization (WHO), forty percent of approved pharmaceutical products in use are derived from natural substances which highlights the vital importance and sustainability of the homeopathic system of treatment.

Introducing the National Council for Homeopathy, he said that the council is a federal government organization that is dedicated to promoting the homeopathic system of treatment, regulating colleges, registering practitioners, and ensuring adherence to a code of conduct.

Murtaza noted that several pricing matters were pending with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), leading to high prices for various medicines. He emphasized that the regularization of these medicines under DRAP would make homeopathic treatment more effective and affordable.

In response to a question, Murtaza stated that homeopathic practitioners are not allowed to provide medications in blank covers, and patients should be informed about the treatment and prescribed medicines.

He mentioned the collaboration between the council and healthcare commissions to regulate the practice of homeopathy.

He highlighted that healthcare commissions have established minimum standards of delivery, which state that practitioners cannot provide medicines to patients without a prescription and must disclose the name of the medicine.

Approximately 170,000 homeopathic doctors are registered with the council, but only around 40,000 are actively practicing, he said adding that lack of passion for the healthcare system and the difficulty some individuals face in practicing homeopathy.

Murtaza explained that the fundamental philosophy of homeopathy requires a lifelong commitment which differs from conventional treatment methods.

He mentioned that pharmaceutical companies traditionally support doctors with research and brands, while homeopathic doctors rely on symptoms to determine appropriate treatments. He noted that the same health issue might require different medicines in the homeopathic system of treatment.

Regarding the traditional single-dose approach, Murtaza emphasized that practitioners who do not adhere to the principles of homeopathy will not achieve the desired efficacy and effectiveness. “Treatment effectiveness lies in following the philosophy of Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy,” he added.

He revealed that five universities in Pakistan offer degree courses in homeopathy approved by the Higher Education Commission. He said that these courses have syllabi equivalent to MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery).

He mentioned that the council recently established syllabi for Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Homeopathy and Doctor of Medicine programs. Furthermore, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has initiated a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) program in homeopathy, he said.

Regarding recent legislation on basic academic requirements, Murtaza stated that the private member bill is still subject to debate.

He said that the council intends to introduce a two-year non-practitioner diploma that would assist homeopathic doctors in their practice.