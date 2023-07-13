Thursday, July 13, 2023
New monsoon spell starts today, says Sherry

New monsoon spell starts today, says Sherry
Web Desk
8:44 PM | July 13, 2023
Federal Minister for Climate Change and Senator Sherry Rehman Thursday said new spell of monsoon would start today.

The new spell of monsoon is likely to continue until July 17, she added.

In her message on Twitter, Rehman said there was a possibility of rain with thunder in different areas of Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

She said instructions had been issued to all the concerned institutions to be on alert.

“There is a possibility of inundation of low-lying areas due to heavy rains in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 13 to 17,” she added.

The federal minister said there was a risk of landslides in the hilly areas of Murree, Guliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Tourists are requested to be careful to avoid any unpleasant situation during rains, she warned, adding, that weak infrastructure, power poles, solar panels and mud houses could be damaged due to wind, thunder and heavy rains.

