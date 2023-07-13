Nigera’s new leader pushes regional role and domestic reform

LAGOS-Just a month in power, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already received foreign entrepreneurs and investors at his villa, telling them Nigeria is open for business after a flurry of surprise economic reforms.

The former Lagos governor added a diplomatic step this week, becoming chairman of the West Africa bloc ECOWAS, with a call for more democracy and cooperation in the region wracked by coups and militants. Tinubu, 71, has made a swift start, defying critics fearful of his health and appearing determined to propel Africa’s most populous nation back into the regional spotlight.

“Nigeria, we are back,” he said, accepting the rotating presidency of 15-member Economic Community of West Africa States in Guinea Bissau. His financial overhaul -- floating the naira currency and ending a fuel subsidy -- and the push to promote Nigeria’s global role broke from former president Muhammadu Buhari’s more low-key approach. Supporters see the man known as the “Godfather of Lagos” for his political acumen bringing his experience to the regional stage. “Everybody is looking up to Nigeria, especially in Africa and the ECOWAS region and President Tinubu is ready to take up the gauntlet.”

Dele Alake, a government spokesman, said.