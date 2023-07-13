North Korea fires ‘unidentified ballistic missile’: Seoul

SEOUL-North Korea has fired a ballistic missile, Seoul’s military said Wednesday, days after Pyongyang threatened to down US spy planes that violated its airspace. “North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan. Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points ever, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un proclaiming his nation an “irreversible” nuclear state and calling for increased weapons development, including tactical nukes. In response, Seoul and Washington have vowed Pyongyang would face a nuclear response and the “end” of the current government in North Korea were it to ever use its nukes against the allies. On Monday, North Korea accused a US spy aircraft of violating its airspace and condemned Washington’s plans to deploy a nuclear missile submarine near the Korean peninsula. A spokesperson for the North’s Ministry of National Defence said the United States had “intensified espionage activities beyond the wartime level”, citing “provocative” flights made by US spy aircraft over eight straight days this month and one reconnaissance plane that intruded into its airspace over the East Sea “several times”.

“There is no guarantee that such shocking accident as downing of the US Air Force strategic reconnaissance plane will not happen in the East Sea of Korea,” the spokesperson said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister Kim Yo Jong said that a US spy aircraft had violated the country’s eastern airspace twice on Monday morning, according to a separate statement.