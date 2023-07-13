Numerous records tumble as Sri Lanka crush New Zealand in final T20I 

COLOMBO - In their bid to avoid a whitewash, Sri Lanka women dominated New Zealand as the hosts recorded a 10-wicket win in the final T20I in Colombo. The Lankans thus produced a spirited performance, first with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 140 and then chasing it down without losing a wicket with more than five overs to spare. Chasing 141 to win, Sri Lanka managed to score 64 without losing a wicket. Chamari Athapaththu notched up her fifty in just 25 balls, the fastest by a Sri Lankan women’s player in T20Is. The damage did not stop after Athapaththu got to her milestone as she finished with an unbeaten 80 off just 42 balls, laced with 13 fours and two sixes. Harshitha Madavi (49* off 40) smashed three fours in the 14th over to finish off the chase with 33 balls to spare. Finishing the match off with a four, Sri Lanka finished with 143/0 and toppled the record for the highest 10-wicket run-chase in Women’s T20I history. They beat the record by just one run, edging past New Zealand’s 142/0 against Ireland in 2018. The pair of Athapaththu and Madavi added an unbeaten 143 runs for the first wicket, which is now the highest partnership for any wicket by the Sri Lankan women’s team. This was only the third 100+ run partnership by the Sri Lankan team in Women’s T20Is and Madavi has been involved in each one of them.