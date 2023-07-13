PAC directs FIA, NAB to conduct inquiry about $3 billion loans

ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Commit­tee (PAC) on Wednesday di­rected the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Auditor General to conduct a joint investigation to probe the matter of three billion dollars loans taken during the previous govern­ment. Chairing the PAC meet­ing, its Chairman Noor Alam Khan urged the FIA, NAB and Auditor General to complete their joint inquiry within 15 days and present it before the committee to take further ac­tions against the perpetra­tors. The committee apprised that it would take prompt ac­tions against those alleged­ly involved in corruption, irregularities and embezzle­ment in any government de­partment. “We are working in the larger national interest to highlight the corruption scandals and to take actions against those looted national exchequers,” Noor Alam Khan said. Meanwhile, the commit­tee recommended that the salaries of law enforcement agencies and the Frontier Corps (FC) personnel should be increased. Officials of the relevant government institu­tions and PAC members at­tended the meeting.