Thursday, July 13, 2023
PAC directs FIA, NAB to conduct inquiry about $3 billion loans

Agencies
July 13, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Public Accounts Commit­tee (PAC) on Wednesday di­rected the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Auditor General to conduct a joint investigation to probe the matter of three billion dollars loans taken during the previous govern­ment. Chairing the PAC meet­ing, its Chairman Noor Alam Khan urged the FIA, NAB and Auditor General to complete their joint inquiry within 15 days and present it before the committee to take further ac­tions against the perpetra­tors. The committee apprised that it would take prompt ac­tions against those alleged­ly involved in corruption, irregularities and embezzle­ment in any government de­partment. “We are working in the larger national interest to highlight the corruption scandals and to take actions against those looted national exchequers,” Noor Alam Khan said. Meanwhile, the commit­tee recommended that the salaries of law enforcement agencies and the Frontier Corps (FC) personnel should be increased. Officials of the relevant government institu­tions and PAC members at­tended the meeting.

Gilgit-Baltistan CM candidate turns out to be proclaimed offender

