Thursday, July 13, 2023
Pakistan, China to ink academic cooperation agreement

Web Desk
8:48 PM | July 13, 2023
National

 Pakistan and China Thursday decided to sign a cooperation agreement to uplift education sector.

The sources said the federal cabinet had given consent to sign the academic operation agreement while approval had been obtained from the cabinet through the circulation of the Defence Ministry summary.

The Ministry of Education and Training and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have supported the agreement while the Ministry of Law and Justice had also approved the draft of the agreement, the sources added.

