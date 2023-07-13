Pakistan eyes to enhance pharma exports to $5b by 2030: Qamar

ISLAMABAD-Realising the importance of pharmaceutical industry export potential, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar stressed the need for collective efforts from government, pharma industry players and regulatory bodies to enhance pharmaceutical exports to over $5 billion by 2030.

Speaking at the 6th Pakistan Pharma Summit and Pharma Export Summit & Awards (PESA) 2023, the minister outlined the government’s plans to significantly increase Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports. He said in order to enhance pharmaceutical exports, we must prioritize local manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to reduce our dependence on imports besides aligning with international standards. This would not only make us self-reliant but also create opportunities for export-oriented growth, he remarked. Naveed said by complying with global regulations and certifications, we could access more lucrative export markets, ensuring the quality and competitiveness of our pharmaceutical products.

The minister said the government was committed to providing support and incentives to facilitate the growth of pharma industry, adding that duties on APIs have already been abolished besides allowing toll manufacturing, and setting the pharma industry tariff under the commerce ministry. He said the government was also working on rationalizing tariffs and creating a conducive regulatory environment that fosters innovation and growth. The minister also urged all stakeholders to explore opportunities for growth, invest in research and development, and strive for excellence in quality and standards. Highlighting the immense opportunities for growth in the global pharmaceutical market, valued at $1.4 trillion, Minister Qamar emphasized the need for Pakistan to benefit from this occasion. He underscored the importance of focusing on key areas to enhance pharmaceutical exports.

The government shed light on its efforts to promote bilateral partnerships and facilitate revenue-based organizations. Solid efforts from the government, industry players, and regulatory authorities are required. By working together, Pakistan can position itself as a leading player in the global pharmaceutical market. Earlier, in his welcome address, Chairman Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacture Association (PPMA) Syed Farooq Bukhari said the summit aimed at showcasing for export purpose and recognizing those companies which performed well in the pharma sector. It would also allow policy makers and other stakeholders to sit together for formulating cohesive policy for the pharma sector, he added.

Chairman organizing committee and MD Medisure Laboratories Dr Kasiser Waheed, while welcoming the distinguish guests including from abroad, said that this was 6th event in last 10 years which was organized to recognize the efforts of pharmaceutical industry. The government of Pakistan was asking that exports should be our vision, he added. He said we could not only share our concerns through such events but also how could we provide cost effective medicines to Pakistan and abroad. Briefing the participants, CEO Martin Dow Javed Ghulam Muhamamd said the purpose of the summit was to discuss challenges and export potential of pharmaceutical industry. He said the currently the global pharma market export stood at $ 1.8 trillion with five per cent annual growth. North America was a major player in pharma export with 43 per cent while rest of the world has 25 per cent. Brazil, Indonesia, Russia, Bangladesh and India were also contributing to the global pharma market, he added. He said Pakistan has currently 650 pharma companies and prices of medicines were very lowest in the world. Unfortunately, Pakistan spent only 1.4 per cent of total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which was lowest in the world, he added.

He said inflation, rapid currency devaluation, imposing of super tax, fund cases, rising energy cost, significant increase in cost of pharma raw materials, interest rates etc were few challenges to growth of pharmaceutical industry in the country. He said Pakistani companies were facing rapid reduction in profitability while regional countries have made substantial advancements. He went on to say that deregulation of pricing mechanism, abolishing super tax, classifying pharmaceutical goods as zero-rated, investment in upgradation of pharma plants and setting up a separate authority could enhance pharma exports manifold. Dr Emily Kaine also addressed on the occasion and narrated the challenges faced by the pharma industry and suggested some solution to address these issues. The event, organized by the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA), brought together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss strategies for growth and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector.