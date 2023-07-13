Pakistan negotiating second cargo of discounted Russian crude

Pakistan is negotiating to buy a second shipment of discounted Russian crude oil, petroleum minister Musadiq Malik said, highlighting the success of a first deal in helping the cash-starved nation.

Malik said the first cargo of 100,000 tons of Russian Urals had been successfully tested at the state run Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), despite limitations such as higher freight and insurance costs, and producing more furnace oil after refining compared with Arabian light oil.

Musadiq Malik told reporters there was no scenario under which the country was "not benefiting" from Russian crude. "We are finalising another cargo," he added "It will still benefit us."

Malik did not disclose the quantity of oil under discussion for the second consignment. Pakistan has also not given details on the price or discount of the first shipment.

The first cargo, agreed in April, docked at Karachi port last month and was paid for in China's currency.

Pakistan got into Russian the deal in part to save on foreign exchange reserves, which are used mainly on oil imports.

The country has been facing an acute balance of payment crisis, with its central bank reserves barely sufficient to cover a month of controlled imports. It was teetering on the verge of default before securing a $3 billion bailout from International Monetary Fund late last month.

Pakistan's demand gives Moscow a new outlet to add to growing sales to India and China, as it redirects oil from Western markets because of the Ukraine conflict.