Pakistan offers big space for heritage tourism: Talha

ISLAMABAD - Religious Affairs and Inter-faith, Senator Talha Mahmood has said that developing sustainable tourism initiatives, particularly related to Gandhara, should be one of our key goals as it would help in promoting interfaith harmony.

While addressing the second day of the three-day Gandhara Sympo­sium 2023: “Cultural Diplomacy: Reviving Gandhara Civilization and Buddhist Heritage in Pakistan” here yesterday, the minister highlighted the hospitable nature of Pakistani society and dispelled the negative propaganda about security in Paki­stan. As a mark of Pakistan promot­ing inter-faith harmony, he extended an invitation to people of different faiths and cultures to visit Pakistan.

The session was moderated by Dr. Asma Ibrahim, Director, State Bank Museum, Head of ICOM Pakistan.

Speakers of the session were Prof. Ruth Young, Prof of Archaeology, University of Leicester, UK; Ms. Yi Yun Jung, Senior Researcher, Cultur­al Heritage Foundation, South Ko­rea; Nishantha Pushpakumara, Dir Min. of Buddhasana Religious And Cultural Affairs, Sri Lanka; Prof. Dr. Hridya Ratna Bajracharaya; Former VC Lumbini University, Nepal; and Prof. Xiang Debao, Prof. School of In­ternational Journalism & Communi­cation, Beijing University.

The panelists discussed that the heritage sites were very important for religious practices but also for building religious and national iden­tity. They stressed the vital role of the local communities in the preser­vation, protection and promotion of the Gandhara heritage.

They highlighted that the true spirits of Gandhara were reflect­ed in the stone sculpture of fasting Siddharta, the academic excellence of Taxila and the mindful, pragmat­ic, imaginative, creative and bold na­ture of Gandhara.

It was proposed to support the bringing of new digital technology and chemicals for the preservation purposes. It was also underlined that Gandhara was not only a com­munication but an all-out campaign for modernization for not only an in­ternational audience but also for the Pakistanis themselves.

In his remarks, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani also stressed inter-faith harmony and shared his views and suggestions on promoting Gandha­ra tourism.