Pakistan sells historic embassy building in Washington for $7.1m

Pakistan has sold a historic building owned by its embassy in the US capital city, which was vacant since year 2003, according to a report.

The property classification of the Pakistan Embassy-owned building, was recently downgraded by the authorities — a move that inevitably increased taxes on its assessed value.

The local authorities had changed the class status of the old and crumbling building owned by the Pakistan government.

The building, which used to be a chancery in the past, was put up for auction late last year, the highest bidder at that time had offered $6.8 million for the property.

The building was unoccupied and its diplomatic status was also revoked in 2018, which made it liable to pay taxes to the local government.

A Pakistan origin businessman Hafeez Khan took the Pakistan mission property for $7.1 million, from the government.