“Walls in people’s heads are sometimes more durable than walls made of concrete blocks.”

–Willy Brandt

On the 13 August, 1961, the communist government of Germany began to build a barbed wire border for the creation of the Anti-Fascist Bulwark between East and West Berlin. The official purpose of the Berlin Wall was to keep the western fascists away from the possibility of entering East Germany and spreading their ideology which would undermine the socialist state. However, its primary purpose stemmed from mass defections from East to West. The Berlin Wall stood tall until November 9, 1989, when the head of the East German Communist Party announced that the citizens of Germany could cross the border whenever they liked. That night, a massive crowd flooded towards the wall and broke it down completely and walked into West Berlin without any worries or consequences. To this date, the Berlin Wall remains one of the most stark symbols of the Cold War.