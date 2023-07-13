PFA unearths fake beverages unit in Shahdara

LAHORE - The Pun­jab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday unearthed a fake beverages manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Rahmat Colony Shahdrah. PFA Director General Raja Jahan­gir Anwar said in a statement that the authority also lodged a first information report against the factory owner over viola­tion of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. Moreover, he said that the raiding team discarded thousands of liters of carbon­ated drinks and its solution be­sides confiscating 3,625 empty bottles, five drums and a large quantity of lids during the raid. He said that fabricated fizzy drinks were being prepared with hazardous chemicals, loose non-food grade colours, artificial sweeteners, unclean tap water, and other harmful ingredients while it was pre­served in prohibited drums. Non-food-grade plastic bottles and fake labelling were also be­ing used for packing purposes, he added. Raja Jahangir Anwar said that fake beverages were to be supplied to the different local shops and hotels in the subpar areas of Lahore; however, the raiding team ruined their un­holy ambitions by taking timely action. PFA DG said that the use of spurious drinks causes health problems for consumers’ especially senior citizens and children. He further said that the adulteration mafia would be dealt with an iron hand and all-out efforts would be made for sustainable law of the PFA in the province. He requested people to join hands with PFA against the adulteration mafia in order to root out the menace of food adul­teration from Punjab. If you see adulterated items being made somewhere, report it to PFA on its 1223 helpline, he added.