Philippines allows Barbie film but wants ‘child-like’ map lines blurred  

MANILA-Philippine censors said Wednesday they have allowed the Barbie film to be shown in cinemas, after asking its Hollywood distributor to blur lines on a brightly-colored world map drawing allegedly showing China’s claims to the disputed South China Sea. The fantasy comedy film about the famous doll, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set to open in the Southeast Asian nation on July 19. After reviewing the film twice and consulting foreign affairs officials and legal experts, the government’s Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) said it would allow it to be screened. The censors began examining “Barbie” last week after Vietnam reportedly banned the film over scenes featuring a map showing the so-called nine-dash line, which China uses to justify its maritime claims. Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, despite rival claims from other Southeast Asian countries including the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam. But after “meticulous” scrutiny of the film, Philippine censors were convinced that the “cartoonish map” did not depict the nine-dash line.