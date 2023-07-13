PIDE suggests paid parking in capital to mitigate traffic congestion

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) on Wednesday launched a study report suggesting developing the paid-parking culture in the federal capital to mitigate traffic congestion effectively in the metropolis.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of a report titled “Traffic Management & Congestion Mitigation: Parking Policy for ICT,” PIDE’s former Chief of Research Dr Idrees Khawaja said the study undertaken on the demand of the Capital Development Authority argued that free-parking encouraged car use beyond the optimal limit, a news release said.

To devise a pilot parking plan for Islamabad, the PIDE team surveyed 66 parking locations in 17 busy markets of Islamabad to determine the “demand and supply of parking.”

The survey findings suggested that the parking demand exceeded the supply at several locations during several hours of the day; forcing motorists to spend extra time and fuel to find a suitable place even in streets to their vehicles.

A survey was also undertaken at selected locations to assess the willingness to pay for parking that suggested around 69.3 per cent of the parkers were willing to pay for the facility.

The PIDE study recommended parking lots and other designated parking places, containing car parking stalls, motorbike parking stalls, buffers; sidewalks & frontages; crosswalks, ramps & bollards; vegetation medians & green parking stalls, It suggested the installation of parking meters and the development of a parking app to collect parking fees, monitored by close-circuit television cameras and supplemented by traffic wardens’ manual operation.

The study has also worked out the financial viability of the suggested parking plan, using the average parking demand based on the survey and a flat rate of Rs30 per hour, the net revenue, after accounting for all costs from just 30 parking lots in seven locations. It would help tackle traffic congestion and generate around Rs51 million per month.

The PIDE report recommended three pricing options to be used as the situation warrants – a fixed price, regardless of the time of the day and duration for parked-car; peak hour pricing involving higher parking fees at peak hours and marginal pricing that was increase in parking charges with the duration for which the car was parked.

While discussing the report, Secretary of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Amir Ali Ahmed said the study emphasized curbing car use rather than raising revenue.

He said reducing traffic congestion and car use was possible with the availability of alternate means of transportation, adding the survey suggested that most people visiting the markets in Islamabad have a travel distance of less than 30 minutes.

“This implies that most of those visiting Islamabad’s markets come from within Islamabad.”

After examining the routes of the public transport and metro bus service routes, the PIDE’s study proposed 14 additional public bus or shuttle-service routes in Islamabad.

The study also recommended an awareness campaign to create a buy-in for the parking, adding “Resistance is likely to come from shop owners, who might apprehend that this will reduce their customers. They need to be convinced with evidence that ease of parking for the motorist is, in fact, likely to increase their customers.”

Director RASTA (Research for Social Transformation and Advancement) Dr Faheem Jehangir said the report launch provided a platform for fruitful exchanges and collaboration among stakeholders from various sectors.

Earlier, PIDE Vice Chancellor Dr. Nadeem Ul Haque addressed the audience and highlighted key challenges and opportunities in the sector.

Another book titled “Power, Profit & Plans: The Political Economy of Housing in Pakistan” was launched that delved into the political economy of housing in Pakistan, uncovering the unequal development patterns and socioeconomic disparities prevalent in the urban landscape.

The book underscored the pressing need for institutional and policy reforms, highlighting the role of improved governance in addressing the housing crisis.